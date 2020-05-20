4 coronavirus-positive patients in grave condition in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM – 10 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in West Kazakhstan region as of May 20, Kazinform reports.

Of 10, four are residents of Turkestan region who work in the Russian Federation. They tested positive for the novel virus while crossing the Kazakh-Russian border and were hospitalized in West Kazakhstan region.

Of 10, five people contracted the coronavirus from close contacts who were previously diagnosed with the virus.

According to chief physician of the regional infectious hospital Nadiya Akhmetova, currently four patients who tested positive for the coronavirus infection are in grave condition. All four are residents of West Kazakhstan region aged 21-78.

In total, 339 cases of the COVID-19 have been detected in the region so far. 180 patients have been discharged from the infection hospital after fully recovering from the virus.