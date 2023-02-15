4 dead, several missing after Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least four people were killed and several others went missing after Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread flooding and landslides and displaced hundreds of people in several regions in New Zealand, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

Four bodies, including that of a child, were found in different areas hit by the cyclone, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said a search operation is ongoing for several missing people, Anadolu Agency reports.

«The grief of the loved ones who have died will be unimaginable,» RNZ quoted the premier as saying.

«What is clear is that the devastation is widespread,» he said, adding heavy rain will continue to hit central New Zealand until Thursday with high waves along East Coast.

So far, more than 9,000 people have been displaced and some 3,000 have been shifted to civil defense centers.

The government also moved the army to help the affected people and Hipkins said over 700 people from New Zealand Defense Forces are involved in the efforts.

«The army has moved a logistics support team of 100 people and 30 vehicles, deploying to Hawke's Bay. Three NH90 helicopters have been conducting evacuations in Hawke's Bay today,» he said.

On Tuesday, New Zealand declared a national state of emergency in six regions including Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay.

This is the third time in New Zealand’s history that a national state of emergency has been declared. It was earlier declared after the 2011 earthquake and later in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roads in the affected regions also remain closed while telecommunications services were also affected.

The cyclone also disrupted the flight service and hundreds of travelers are also stuck at airports. However, Hipkins said they opened the Napier and Gisborne airports again today and Air NZ deployed a special assistance flight carrying communications support, emergency supplies, and airport operational staff into Gisborne.

Photo: www.bbc.com