4 die in bus-truck collision in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Four people died following bus-truck collision in Karaganda region, Kazinform learned from the local police department.

The tragedy occurred September 19, at 07:30 pm in Aktogay district, on the Almaty –Yekaterinburg highway, 30km from Saryshagan village.

Both drivers and a passenger of the bus died at the scene. Another passenger died in an ambulance. 11 passengers were in the bus at the moment of the tragedy.

The police department of Karaganda region warns drivers to strictly observe road traffic rules.



