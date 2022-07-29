EN
    20:16, 29 July 2022 | GMT +6

    4 die in head-on crash in Mangistau rgn

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Four people were killed after a head-on collision in Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from lada.kz.

    The accident happened on the republican road Aktau-Beineu, according to the police.

    A Lada Priora driver streed into the opposite side of the road after losing control and collided with the Mercedes Benz S-320 vehicle.

    As a result of the crash, two drivers and two Lada Priora passengers died on the spot due to sustained injuries. Another two passengers were rushed to a district hospital nearby.

    Investigation is ongoing.



    Mangistau region
