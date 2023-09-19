4 die in road accident in Aktobe region

Four people died as a result of a road accident in Aktobe region September 18, Kazinform learned from Polisia.kz.

The tragedy occurred at 11:00 pm near Yelek village of Mugalzhar district.

39-year-old driver of Lada Granta moved to a closed section of the highway and smashed into an asphalt roller. The driver and three passengers died at the scene.

All the victims were the employees of the company which carried out road construction works on the closed section of the road. An investigation has been launched.