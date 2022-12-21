EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:16, 21 December 2022 | GMT +6

    4 die in road accident in Almaty rgn

    None
    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – Four people died in a road accident involving two cars in Almaty region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    The accident occurred on December 20 in Kegenskiy district, Almaty region. A Hyundai car driven by a 44-year-old man after losing control collided with a Mitsubishi car heading in an opposite direction.

    As a result of the accident, the driver of Hyundai vehicle and its three passengers died on the spot. Two more people were rushed to hospital after sustaining different injuries.

    A pretrial investigation has been launched.


    Tags:
    Almaty region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!