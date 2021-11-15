EN
    13:45, 15 November 2021 | GMT +6

    4 die of COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan over past weekend

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 141 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region is second to Almaty city in terms of the daily number of COVID-19 cases.

    According to the health office of North Kazakhstan region, 625 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out in the region over the past day, with every fourth returning a positive result.

    The region reported 298 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past weekend.

    Most of the cases were seen in Petropavlovsk city – 144, Kyzylzhar district – 41, Yessilsk district – 20, and Aiyrtausk district – 19. While Ualikhanovsk and Timiryazevsk districts recorded four and one infections, receptively.

    The region added four deaths over the past two days, pushing the total COVID-19 death toll to 337.

    As of this morning, the number of people treated at the infectious diseases hospitals has stood at 677, occupying 39% of the total beds. 51 people are in intensive care units. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 42%.

    2,133 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in November.


