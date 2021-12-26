4 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 56 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, four COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 311 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 84,007 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 5,211. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 76,701 in the country.

Notably, the country has added 399 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 633 more people have defeated the disease in the country.