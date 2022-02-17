4 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 59 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, four COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 62 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 87,716 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 5,317. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 81,249 in the country.

Notably, the country has logged 1,349 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 4,326 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



