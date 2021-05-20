4 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 105 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

78 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 54,382 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 52,981 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 869 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,433 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 366,481 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 327,026 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.