4 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 137 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, down 22 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Four people have died and 65 patients have reportedly made full recoveries from the disease in the country in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 43,635 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has claimed lives of 462 people. Of 43,635, 31,282 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.