4 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 25 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

80 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 52,459 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,235 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 775 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,716 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 309,116 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 263,446 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.