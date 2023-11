ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four people have been hit to death by a car in Almaty city on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Motor.kz.

According to reports, the traffic accident occurred on Thursday evening at the intersection of Ryskulova and Bokeikhan streets.



The BMW car crashed into three girls and a guy who were jaywalking.



All four died right away. The BMW driver was detained by Almaty police.