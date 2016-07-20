4 died, 2 injured in road tragedy in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 4 people died in a road tragedy today on the Atyrau-Uralsk highway. Two more were hospitalized, Kazinform reports.

"As per preliminary version, a driver of Toyota Land Cruiser lost control of his car and tumbled out of the highway. The car overturned several times. Four passengers of the car died. The driver and the fifth passenger were hospitalized with various injuries. A criminal investigation has been launched," the internal affairs department says.