4 in ICU after gas cylinder explosion in Uralsk

Four people got into an intensive care unit after a gas cylinder explosion at a livestock slaughtering site at a market in Kazakhstan’s Uralsk city, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the local health authorities, three men were placed into ISU of the Municipal Multifunctional Hospital with body burns.

"Four more people are in a polytrauma unit. One of the teenagers brought to the Regional Children’s Hospital is in ISU, and another is in the polytrauma unit. A case conference involving chief traumatologist of the region and heads of the hospitals was organized. A televised conference with the resuscitation specialists and combustiologists of Astana and Almaty cities was held for coordinating the strategy of treatment," the health department says.