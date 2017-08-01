4 injured in car crash in Almaty city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four people have been injured in a road accident at the intersection of Kabanbay Batyr and Seifullin streets in Almaty on Monday, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, three vehicles were involved in the accident. A RAV4 was turning left in Seifullin Street when it crashed into a Subaru car that continued to move instead of stopping at a yellow light. The collision was so powerful that the RAV 4 rammed into another car.







As a result, two RAV4 and two Subaru passengers sustained injuries. Paramedics assessed one of the passengers - a child - at the scene.



The police are investigating.

















