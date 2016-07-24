EN
    12:01, 24 July 2016 | GMT +6

    4 injured in road accident in W Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four people were injured in a road accident in Uralsk city in West Kazakhstan region on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Moi gorod web portal.

    According to reports, a Lada car rammed into an Opel car on the Uralsk-Atyrau highway at around 12:00 p.m. local time.

    The Opel driver and three passengers, including a 10-year-old child, were rushed to the nearest hospital right after the accident.

    The Lada driver was also taken to a regional hospital for treatment.

    The police are working at the scene.

     

