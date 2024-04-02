4 investment projects worth KZT 100 bln developed in monotowns

Over 1,500 enterprises work in 14 monotowns of Kazakhstan, Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev told the Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The industrial output of 1,500 enterprises reached 18.5 trillion tenge in 2023 which is 40% of the national output.

The Minister said the Government focuses on the development of new investment projects. Eight projects worth 268 billion tenge were launched last year, and over 800 jobs were generated.

For example, Bogatyr Komir introduced a new coal transportation technology. The project aims to better conditions for 7,000 workers and ramp up coal production up to 50 million tons. A gold mining plant was launched at the Karabulak deposit in Stepnogorsk to produce 400 kg of gold. Over 200 jobs were preserved there.

He added four investment projects worth over 100 billion tenge are being developed this year. The projects will create 1,000 permanent jobs. Among them are a new ferroalloy plant, a coke production, and modernization of the concentrating mill in Altai and the metalware plant in Stepnogorsk.

46 projects up to 5.5 trillion tenge will be developed in monotowns by 2030. Some of them were included in the list of 17 largest projects of the county.