4 Kazakh nationals arrived from abroad test positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 18 international flights from Switzerlan, Maldives, the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on February 22, 2021, Kazinform cites the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee.

Out of 1,727 air passengers arrived, 1,499 had PCR tests with a negative result and 228 Kazakhstanis did not pass the test.

Nine flights with 1,040 passengers on board (196 without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Six flights with 494 passengers on board (31 without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Two flights with 184 passengers on board (1 without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Aktau city. One flight carrying nine passengers (no passengers without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

Those without a COVID-19 PCR test certificate were tested and are in quarantine facilities.

Out of 657 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 21, 2021, four tested positive, including one arrived on Istanbul-Almaty flight, and three on Sharm El-Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight.