    10:37, 01 February 2021 | GMT +6

    4 Kazakh regions in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 spread

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the map of the spread of COVID-19, as of February 1, 2021 four regions of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone’, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    The list of areas put in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19 includes Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Nur-Sultan city, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karagnda regions are in the «yellow zone».

    The rest of the regions are in the «green zone».


