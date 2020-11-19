4 Kazakh regions put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings are in place in four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

On November 20-22, Zhambyl region is to brace for occasional fog and blizzard. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is to be expected as well. Taraz city is to see fog at times. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On November 20-21, North Kazakhstan region is to be coated by fog in places at night and in the morning. In the afternoon of November 20, and during all day on November 21, 15-20mps southwesterly wind is expected locally. Petropavlovsk is to see southwesterly wind blow 15-20mps on November 20 in the afternoon and on November 21 at night. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional fog is forecast for Akmola region on November 20. Southwesterly wind predicted to blow 15-20mps here and there in the morning and afternoon is also expected. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On November 20, Mangistau region is to expect easterly, southeasterly wind to blow 15-20mps locally. Aktau city is to see easterly, southeasterly wind to gust up to 15-20mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.