4 Kazakh wrestlers reach Asian Championship finals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Four Kazakhstani wrestlers reached the men’s finals at the Asian Wrestling Championships kicked off in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, the Olympic.kz reads.

Greco-Roman wrestlers competed in the 55 kg, 63 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, and 130 kg weight categories today.

Amangali Bekbolatov, Mirambek Ainagulov, Maksat Yerezhepov and Alimkhan Syzdykov have secured sports in the finals. Notably, Nursultan Turssynov will vie for the bronze medal.

The finals are set to start today at 04:00 p.m. Nur-Sultan time.