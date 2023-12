NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Four tennis players will represent Kazakhstan at the 2019 Roland Garros next month in Paris, France, Kazinform has learnt from the SPORTINFORM.

Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas as well as Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik will play in the main draw of the French Open.



The Grand Slam tournament is set to be held on May 26-June 9 in the French capital.