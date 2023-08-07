EN
    19:39, 07 August 2023 | GMT +6

    4 Kazakhstanis injured in road accident in Alanya treated in Türkiye

    None
    Photo: haberglobal.com.tr
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four Kazakhstanis injured in road accident in Alanya last week are being treated in Türkiye, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

    Untorturable, two nationals of Kazakhstan were fatally injured. The insurance company covered all the body repatriations costs.

    As earlier reported, on July 30 a minibus carrying 12 citizens of Kazakhstan smashed into a truck in Alanya. Two of them were in moderately severe condition. They were operated on. The rest 10 Kazakhstanis, including four kids, were in satisfactory condition.


