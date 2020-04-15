EN
    14:36, 15 April 2020 | GMT +6

    4 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four people have fully recovered in Kazakhstan from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    One person was discharged from the hospital after recovering in Almaty region, one person in Karaganda region, and two people in Kyzylorda region.

    To date the total number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 stands at 207, inlcuidng 110 people in Nur-Sultan city, 58 in Almaty city, 2 in Shymkent city, 4 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 6 in Almaty region, 12 in Atyrau region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan region, 2 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in North Kazakhstan region.


