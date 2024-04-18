4 Kazakhstanis to vie for Paris 2024 berths at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha

Four Kazakhstanis have reached the final of the 2024 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar, where athletes all over the world are competing to get a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

After securing the men’s pommel horse second place in the qualifying round, Kazakhstani Nariman Kurbanov is to vie in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Doha 2024 finals to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Milad Karimi and Dmitry Patanin are to vie for medals in the floor exercise at the tournament.

Aida Baurzhanova of Kazakhstan reached the women’s vault event final after ending up seventh in the qualifying round.