4 killed, 14 injured after balcony collapses during housewarming party in France

PARIS. KAZINFORM Four people died and 14 others were injured late on Saturday night after a balcony collapsed in Angers, western France, where young students were attending a housewarming party, local media reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred late on Saturday night in a recently-constructed building located in the center of Angers, when over a dozen of people were on the third-floor balcony which collapsed suddenly, said the newspaper Le Monde.

As the balcony fells, the structure smashed off two lower floor balconies and the 4 victims, including three men and a woman, were found in the rubble, said the newspaper Le Parisien.

Several of the injured people who were admitted to Angers CHU hospital "were seriously injured, but no life-threatening is engaged", said Michel Pichon, director on duty of the hospital, quoted by local media.

"The cause of this tragic accident is obviously accidental," said a source close to the investigation. The mayor of Angers, Christophe Bechu, announced immediate expertise to detect possible defects "in the construction of the building".



Source: BELTA