    14:37, 28 February 2023 | GMT +6

    4 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Atyrau region

    None
    Photo: press service of the police department of the Atyrau region
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Four people were killed and three more injured as a result of the road accident in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The road accident happened on the 492nd km of the Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan highway at 7:55 am local time.

    The Toyota Ipsum driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on the highway, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a truck. As a result, four people died at the scene right away.

    According to the police, three more people were rushed to a district hospital.


    Road accidents Atyrau region Accidents
