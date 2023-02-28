4 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Four people were killed and three more injured as a result of the road accident in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The road accident happened on the 492nd km of the Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan highway at 7:55 am local time.

The Toyota Ipsum driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on the highway, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a truck. As a result, four people died at the scene right away.

According to the police, three more people were rushed to a district hospital.