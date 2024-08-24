4 killed, 3 injured in W Kazakhstan road accident

Four people died and another three were injured in a road accident in the West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to local police, the tragedy occured on August 24, on the Kaztalovka-Uralsk highway, when GAZ-3102 car collided with KAMAZ truck standing on the side of the road.

Two underage children born 2014 and 2016 are among those injured. The condition of the first child is estimated as serious but stable, and condition of the second is said to be very serious. The third hospitalized patient is a man born 1981.

A pretrial investigation has been launched. Among the victims of the accident are two passengers of GAZ-3102 car - a policeman and his wife.

The staff of the Police Department of the West Kazakhstan regions express their condolences to the family and relatives of the dead.