TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:39, 08 October 2016 | GMT +6

    4 killed, 8 injured in road traffic accident in Almaty region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four people were killed and eight more were injured in a road accident in Almaty region on Friday.

    According to reports, a Honda car veered off the road in Almaty region and crashed into a Lexus and a Hyundai vehicles on the highway. The investigation is underway.

    As a result of the collision, two women and two men were killed. Paramedics rushed eight people who sustained various injuries to a hospital in Otegen Batyr village.

