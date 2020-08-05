22:12, 05 August 2020 | GMT +6
4 killed after van overturns in Mangistau
AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Mangistau region road accident has killed 4 and injured 4 people, Kazinform reports.
As a result of the overturning of the Toyota Alphard minivan, four people were killed and four more were injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital with various injuries.
The road accident occurred on August 5 at approximately 09 a.m on Aktau-Zhanaozen highway. It was informed that the minivan driver lost steering control.