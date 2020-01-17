EN
    21:19, 17 January 2020

    4 killed in head-on collision in E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Four people were killed in a head-on collision in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to the local police, the fatal accident happened at 4:00 pm on the Kokpekty-Kalbatau highway on Thursday (January 16).

    The head-on collision involving the Toyota Highlander and VAZ 21122 claimed lives of the VAZ driver and three passengers. One VAZ passenger and three Toyota passengers were hospitalized.

    The police are investigating.



