    18:24, 10 November 2015 | GMT +6

    4 killed in head-on collision in S Kazakhstan

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Four people have been killed as a result of a road accident in South Kazakhstan region, local police say.

    According to reports, the driver of a Lexus LX vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane, committing a head-on collision with an Open Vectra car. As a result, the 29-year-old Opel driver and three passengers died straight away. After the collision the vehicle even caught fire. The 24-year-old Lexus driver and four passengers sustained various injuries and were hospitalized. An investigation is underway.

    Road accidents Turkestan region Accidents News
