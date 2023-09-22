EN
    20:37, 22 September 2023 | GMT +6

    4 killed in road accident in W Kazakhstan

    accident
    Photo from W Kazakhstan regional police department

    Four people died in a road accident in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    On September 22, a head-on collision involving VAZ-2112 and Lada Granta cars took place on Uralsk-Kirsanovo highway. As a result of the accident, a driver of VAZ-2112 vehicle, a driver and two passengers of Lada Granta car died on the spot. One more passenger of Lada Granta vehicle was rushed to hospital.

    An investigation into the accident was launched.

