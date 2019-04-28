4 killed in Seattle crane crash

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM Four people were killed and eight others injured Saturday after a crane collapsed onto several cars in downtown Seattle, Washington state, Seattle Fire Department tweeted, Xinhua reports.

"Update: the incident at Fairview Ave N and Mercer Street has an 8th patient that was treated on-scene and not transported. This was the 6th car with damage from the fallen crane," said the fire department.

The crane collapsed near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue near Interstate 5 shortly after 3 p.m. local time (2200 GMT).

The Seattle Fire Department said six cars were crushed by the fallen crane. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Photo credit: twitter.com/SeattleFire