4 kindergartens to be opened in Almaty by yearend

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Four kindergartens, one school for 600 schoolchildren, 25 playgrounds and other facilities built by private investors will be put into service in Almaty city by yearend. In total, Almaty businessmen are implementing 49 socially important projects worth over 40 billion tenge at the moment.

During working trip around the city mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek visited one of such facilities - kindergarten №124 which was built back in 1961. The kindergarten was in advanced state of disrepair, however, it received a new life after a private investor financed its reconstruction to the amount of 400 million tenge.



It should be noted that the public and private partnership is reflected in the 34th step of the National Plan "100 specific steps". It is closely controlled by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. President Nursultan Nazarbayev himself believes it is necessary to study the world's best practices and work out recommendations on attraction of private sector to construction and maintenance of detention centers.



"This kindergarten now meets all standards. We need to continue our efforts to create better conditions for Almaty residents," mayor Baibek noted.



According to the private investor of the project - RBK Bank - some 200 workers were hired during the construction process. 35 new jobs were created at the new kindergarten as well.



It is expected that the kindergarten for 100 children will open its doors on the 1st of December - the Day of the First President.



146 kindergartens have been built in Medeuskiy district of Almaty city as part of the public and private partnership program so far.