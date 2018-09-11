4 launches from Baikonur spaceport scheduled before yearend

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - The fourth quarter of 2018 is expected to be a busy launching season for the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the space launch schedule of Russia's Roscosmos State Corporation agreed upon with the Kazakh side, four launches are to be carried out from the Baikonur Cosmodrome by the end of 2018. It should be mentioned that three rockets will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS).

The nearest launch is scheduled for October 11, 2018. Soyuz MS-10 will lift off the spaceport to transport two members of the Expedition 57 crew to the ISS.



The launch of the Progress-MS-10 spacecraft, which will be used to supply the necessary cargo to the ISS for the crews and support the space station operation, is scheduled for October 31.



The commercial launch of EgyptSat-A from Baikonur Cosmodrome was scheduled for November 2018. However, a source in Russia's space industry told media that the launch of the Egyptian satellite will be postponed. "Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Fregat upper stage is to be launched in late December," the source said.

Baikonur's launching year will end with another mission to the ISS. On December 20, it is planned to launch Soyuz MS-11 transporting international crew.