    07:04, 15 June 2020 | GMT +6

    4 more coronavirus-related deaths registered in Kazakhstan, total at 77

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four more deaths caused by the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Two women born in 1941 and 1971 passed away due to COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan city and Pavlodar region, respectively.

    Two more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Akmola region. The novel virus claimed lives of a man born in 1977 and a woman born in 1952.

    In total, the coronavirus infection has killed 77 people in Kazakhstan so far.


