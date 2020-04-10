EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:44, 10 April 2020 | GMT +6

    4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan, total at 812

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan this evening, Kazinform has learnt fromcoronavirus2020.kz.

    Four new cases of the COVID-19 have been registered in the Kazakh capital and two regions of the country, including 1 new case in Zhambyl region, 1 new case in Atyrau region and two new cases in Nur-Sultan city.

    The total number of cases reported in Kazakhstan reached 818. The biggest number of the coronavirus cases – 2286 – has been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    64 people were declared cured from the coronavirus infection countrywide.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
