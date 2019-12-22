4 new schools commissioned in Shymkent in 2019

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Over 7 billion tenge was allotted for the construction of 15 schools in Shymkent this year. Construction of nine schools was financed from the republican budget, Kazinform reports.

Of 15, four schools have already been put into commission. Other schools are to be constructed in 2020.

Construction of the schools in Turan, Samal-3, and Assar-2 microdistricts is underway.

It is worth mentioning that this year 264 million tenge was channeled into repair of 121 local schools.