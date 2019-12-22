EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 22 December 2019 | GMT +6

    4 new schools commissioned in Shymkent in 2019

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Over 7 billion tenge was allotted for the construction of 15 schools in Shymkent this year. Construction of nine schools was financed from the republican budget, Kazinform reports.

    Of 15, four schools have already been put into commission. Other schools are to be constructed in 2020.

    Construction of the schools in Turan, Samal-3, and Assar-2 microdistricts is underway.

    It is worth mentioning that this year 264 million tenge was channeled into repair of 121 local schools.

    Tags:
    Education Regions Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!