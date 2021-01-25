4 passengers of Dubai-Almaty flight test positive for COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Four passengers of the Dubai-Almaty flight have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

«17 international flights linking the cities of Kazakhstan with Germany, Latvia, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan on January 24, 2021. Of 2,581 passengers, 695 nationals of Kazakhstan had no PCR tests.

According to reports, 9 flights landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city with 1,109 passengers on board (361 had no PCR tests). 6 flights carrying 1,138 passengers on board (334 had no PCR tests) landed at the aiport in Almaty city. All in-bound passengers without PCR tests have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting for the results.

Of 345 Kazakhstani nationals who returned home on January 23, 2021 without PCR tests, four passengers tested positive for COVID-19. These four arrived via Dubai-Almaty flight.