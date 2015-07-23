4 people hospitalized in Almaty as a result of major mudslide

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Four people have been hospitalized as a result of a massive mudslide in Almaty city today.

In total, 12 people were admitted to hospital №7 over the past 12 hours and eight of them went home after all necessary medical tests. Four patients who sustained various injuries will remain at the hospital. Earlier it was reported that the major mudslide occurred in Almaty city on Thursday morning (July 23). Nearly 900 people were evacuated from the mudslide-hit area mainly in Nauryzbai and Alatau districts. Almaty mayor Akhmetzhan Yessimov declared that KZT 2 billion will be earmarked to mitigate the consequences of the mudslide.