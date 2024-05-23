4 people, likely including 3 kids found dead after fire in Tokyo

Four people, likely to be three children and one woman, were found dead after a fire broke out on Thursday at a house in Tokyo, according to Japan's fire authorities and investigative sources, Kyodo reports.

The four, all believed to have been residents of the house in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, appear to have been slashed, according to the sources. A man, around his 40s, was taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke and the police are expected to question him.

Firefighters received a call around 1:30 p.m. about the blaze, which burnt part of the first floor of the house. The four bodies were found on a futon mattress in a room on the first floor.