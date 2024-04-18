4 people suffer minor injuries after 2 trains collide at Seoul Station

An empty train heading to its base collided with a high-speed KTX train preparing to depart from Seoul Station on Thursday, leaving four people with minor injuries, the train operator said, Yonhap reports.

The collision happened at a platform of the station at 9:25 a.m. when the Mugunghwa train heading back to its base collided with the KTX-Sancheon train that was stationary before departing for the southeastern city of Busan.

Four people, including those on board the KTX train, sustained light injuries, and one of them was taken to a hospital while the three others were treated at the scene and left for home.

The accident delayed both trains involved in the collision, with the departure of the Mugunghwa train being delayed by 35 minutes and the KTX-Sancheon train by 25 minutes. Other train operations were not disrupted, according to officials.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is looking into the exact cause of the accident and plans to sternly deal with any violations of safety measures based on the Railroad Safety Act.

Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) is conducting restoration work on the rail damaged from the collision, with the job expected to end after 3 p.m.

The national railway operator plans to compensate the victims, including their treatment fee, in line with its internal regulations.