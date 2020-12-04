EN
    12:49, 04 December 2020 | GMT +6

    4 regions in coronavirus red zone in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region moved to the coronavirus yellow zone, while Almaty city downgraded to green, Kazinform reports.

    As of December 4, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the red zone of COVID-19 spread, the report by the Kazakh Health Ministry’s National Public Health Center finds.

    Nur-Sultan city, Atyrau region, and East Kazakhstan region are in the yellow zone of COVID-19 spread.

    Other regions are in the green zone.

    Recall, according to coronavirus2020.kz, 819 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day.


