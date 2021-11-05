EN
    09:50, 05 November 2021 | GMT +6

    4 regions of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 5, 2021, four regions of Kazakhstan are still in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Shymkent city, Atyrau, Almaty, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,421 cases of and 2,113 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


