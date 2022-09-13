EN
    10:58, 13 September 2022

    4 regions of Kazakhstan show positive economic growth

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «All seven economic indicators in four regions of Kazakhstan showed positive economic growth,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

    Among them are Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay regions, and Shymkent city.

    Six economic indicators showed positive growth in eight regions, namely, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions as well as Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

    As earlier reported, economic growth in Kazakhstan in January-August this year made 3.1%.

    Real sector growth hit 3.3%, in the sphere of service by 2.3%. Construction, information and communications, transport and warehousing, sales, manufacturing industry, agriculture, and mining industry showed positive growth.



