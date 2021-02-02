4 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the ‘red zone’.

The ‘yellow zone’, the second highest, includes the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

The rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,161 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 189,131 since the onset of the pandemic.