4 residents of Atyrau region among 12 Kazakh nationals injured in Alanya road accident

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Four out of 12 nationals of Kazakhstan injured in the road accident in Türkiye are the residents of Atyrau region. Deputy governor of the region Zhassulan Bissembiyev said it at a press briefing today, Kazinform reports.

«The minibus carrying 12 Kazakhstani nationals crashed into a truck on the Okurcalar Mahallesi D-400 highway in Alanya on June 30. The driver of the bus and a guide (national of Ukraine) died at the scene. 12 people were injured. Four of them are the residents of Atyrau region. Three of them are treated at the Alanya state hospital, while one is in the Side Anatolia Hospital. One patient is in an intensive care unit, and three are in a moderately severe condition,» the governor said.

The regional administration and local healthcare department are in a close contact with the Turkish doctors, added Bissembiyev.