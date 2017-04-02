12:53, 02 April 2017 | GMT +6
4 seriously injured in accidental blast at Paris suburbs carnival
PARIS. KAZINFORM Four people were seriously injured in an accidental blast during a carnival in Paris suburbs Saturday, local media reported.
They were among a total of at least 15 people reported to be injured after the ignition of a fire caused an accidental explosion in Villepinte, a town in Seine-Saint-Denis and to the northeast of Paris.
Video clips from witnesses showed that a blast rocked the ground, prompting children at the scene to run and scream.
Thousands of children were present at the event, according to police.
Source: Xinhua